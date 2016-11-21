Why Some Stores are Open on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday and you own a store, or maybe you own a mall. There’s really only two questions: are you open? Are you closed?

It's a tricky decision for retailers. If the customer is always right, and the customer wants to shop on Thanksgiving, shouldn't they be able to?

“It’s a company wide decision. To be honest, this is what our customers are telling us," Nick Tyler, of Best Buy, tells FOX40. "We’ve done it three years now, and with huge success. But our customers are telling us, ‘We want to shop earlier and we want deals now.’”

On the other hand, Thanksgiving is our nation’s oldest holiday, officially established by George Washington himself. Americans -- even those who work in our favorite stores --should have the day off to be thankful and spend the holiday with the people they love.

“Well, we’re very excited for the upcoming holiday season. We’ll be closed both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in order to allow our co-workers to spend time with friends and family. At Ikea, we feel it’s really important to have a work-life balance,” Hans Greenawalt said.

Some companies even take it a step further. REI, the outdoor recreation store, is closed on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday (as in, the busiest shopping day of the year) to give each of its 12,287 employees a paid day off. They're encouraged to "take the day off and head outside, instead."

Maybe there is a happy middle ground. Robert Leroy works at the open air tasting room for Wise Villa Wines at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville.

“On Thanksgiving, I’m going to enjoy some time with my family, and then I’m going to come down here and enjoy the wonderful people who come down to shop and enjoy a nice glass of wine at Wise Villa,” Leroy said.

If you do choose to shop on Thanksgiving, here's some useful info:

MASS RETAILERS:

Mass retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Toys R Us and Best Buy are open for business, mostly opening between 5 and 6 p.m., but Costco & Sam’s Club are closed.

MALLS:

Most of the anchor stores—Sears, Macy’s, J.C. Penny-- will open the doors on turkey day between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., except for Nordstrom. They’re closed. But J.C. Penny opens extra early at 3 a.m. The Galleria in Roseville tells FOX40 that you’ll find most of the other stores in the mall, about 80 percent, will be open, too.

OUTLETS:

The overwhelming majority of those stores will be opening up this Thursday, too.