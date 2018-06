STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the city’s 47th homicide of the year, police said.

Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound near West Oak and North Monroe streets on Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No suspect or motive information is known at this time.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.