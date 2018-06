Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul Robins and Mar Fesai sat down with Malcolm McDowell to discuss season three of "Mozart in the Jungle".

McDowell plays maestro Thomas Pembridge on the show, a character whom he calls "such a buffoon, but a beautiful man in many ways."

NBC 's "Today" show released the nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Monday morning. "Mozart in the Jungle" was nominated for this year's Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy category.

The show's third season is free to stream on Amazon Video for Amazon Prime members.