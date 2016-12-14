Ceres Family on Edge After Vehicles are Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- Broken windows, slashed tires and “Trump” spray-painted on vehicles left a Ceres family in fear.

FOX40 spoke to the victims’ nephew off camera. He says they found four of their vehicles vandalized Monday morning. Two are still left on the property on West Whitmore Avenue.

The crime has baffled them, they say they’ve never had any problems with anyone in their two years living in the community.

Neighbors are just as perplexed.

"It’s kind of messed up that they do stuff like that,” neighbor Jessica Maciel said.

Not only did the vandals rip off a side-view mirror, they spray-painted an ethnic slur used to describe Latinos.

"Just think that’s pretty ridiculous, you know. Everybody needs to get over, you know, Trump’s going to be our president, and we better just take the best of it and have a little pride in our country,” neighbor Jessica Dehart said.

The nephew says his uncle uses the van to drive to the Bay Area for work. Since Monday, he has been unable to provide for his family.

The nephew says he wants neighbors to come together, and that if they hear or see something, to please report it to police.

While the shards of glass remained scattered on the front lawn Wednesday, the family says all they want is to live in peace at the house they’ve made a home.

"It makes me feel scared. I have two daughters of my own, so I don’t want, you know, anything to happen around here,” Maciel said.

The family says they’ve filed a police report. The report was used for their insurance claim.

FOX40 contacted the Ceres Police Department at least four times on Wednesday. At the time this article was published, we had not hear back from the department.