Since 1986 Rick's Dessert Diner has been the premiere dessert destination in Sacramento. Today the owner, Ahmed Eita, shows us how to prepare and decorate a yule log cake. To order your own yule log or a variety of other sweet treats contact Rick's Dessert Diner. More info:

Rick's Dessert Diner

2401 J. Street, Sacramento, CA. 95816

RicksDessertDiner.com

Facebook: Ricks Dessert Diner

