California Shivers Amid Widespread Freezing Temperatures

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freeze watches and warnings are in place throughout much of California as cold, dry air moves through.

The National Weather Service says freezes will occur late Sunday through early Monday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, and from north of San Francisco Bay south along the Central Coast.

Some locations may experience a hard freeze — temperatures at or below 28 degrees for three to five hours.

Authorities say freezing temperatures could damage or destroy crops and vegetation, burst water pipes and endanger outdoor pets.

Freezes or frosts are forecast for parts of the Mojave Desert and the interior of Southern California while the metropolitan regions from Los Angeles to San Diego will be mostly clear and cold but just above freezing.