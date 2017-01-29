Demonstrators Protest Trump’s Immigration Order at Sac International

SACRAMENTO -- A growing crowd of demonstrators protested President Donald Trump's executive order, banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, early Sunday afternoon at the Sacramento International Airport.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg spoke with protesters later in the afternoon, after returning from Los Angeles. He vowed to fight Trump's policies.
Airport spokesperson Laurie Slothower said protesters were allowed into certain areas of Terminal B, which did not impact flight operations.
"Foreign visitors clear customs at their port of entry into the United States," Slothower wrote. "We have international nonstop flights to Mexico, which is not one of the seven countries listed in the Executive Order."
The seven countries listed in Trump's order are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. Part of the ban was halted by a judge in a federal court in New York on Saturday.
