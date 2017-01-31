Upcoming Amgen Tour of California Seeks Volunteers

The Amgen Tour of California will take place May 11-20 and local organizing committees in each of the Host Cities are recruiting fans (with and without cycling experience) to fill thousands of volunteer positions for various duties along the course. Volunteer registration is open at amgentourofcalifornia.com.

“Amgen Tour of California organizer AEG announced the 575-mile course for the 2017 UCI WorldTour race, which will take many of the world’s best cyclists on an always picturesque, challenging and highly competitive competition through California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines this spring. The four-day Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women’s Race empowered with SRAM will bring the best in the sport to race in Northern California May 11-14, followed by the men’s seven-day stage race May 14-20. The twelfth annual edition of the men’s race will visit 12 Host Cities from Sacramento to Pasadena.”