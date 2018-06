SACRAMENTO — A student at Leonardo da Vinci Middle School in Sacramento died Wednesday during P.E., Principal Devon Davis said in a letter to parents.

The girl, identified as 8th grader Mai See Lee, reported had trouble breathing during class. Staff called 911 but Davis said the girl could not be resuscitated.

It was unknown what brought on Lee’s breathing problems.

Lee was described as a well-liked, avid artist.

The school’s student body has established a YouCaring campaign for Lee’s family.