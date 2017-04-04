Stanislaus County Officials Prepare for High Number of Mosquitoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- The wet winter season in Stanislaus County has led to standing water in fields and backyards.

“It’s going to mean a really bad year,” said David Heft, the general manager with the Turlock Mosquito Abatement District.

A bad year for mosquitoes. All of that water has helped the insects breed.

Heft said it could put the public in danger in the summer when the temperature rises. Also, some of the mosquitoes might carry the West Nile virus.

“It also is going to play a critical role in public health. I mean people are really gonna be affected,” Heft said.

Workers with the district have been spraying and monitoring mosquitoes and their larva in an effort to reduce the mosquito population.

“Our challenge right now is to try to determine the worst areas and try to hit those first, triage the areas that are closest to towns,” he said.

Because of the mosquito explosion, the agency went ahead and applied for federal funding.

Heft said he’s hoping for at least $500,000 to help control the mosquito population.

“We’re hoping that money will allow us to treat more acreage and do a better job with the mosquito control,” Heft said.

Heft said that mosquitoes are known to be especially active during dusk and dawn. If you notice more activity in the middle of the day, there are incidents they want to know about. He added, the best way to protect yourself is with insect repellent.