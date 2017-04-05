Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Shia LaBeouf Film Sells One Ticket in UK

Posted 8:43 AM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:42AM, April 5, 2017
LONDON — Will the one person who purchased a ticket to see Shia LaBeouf’s new war movie please step forward?

“Man Down” opened in the UK this weekend, and Variety reported that only one ticket was purchased.

The film screened at a single theater, Reel Cinema in Burnley, England, and according to the cross platform measurement company ComScore, raked in £7, or about $8.70.

“Man Down” was also released on demand at the same time and will be out on DVD and Blu-ray next month.

The film stars LaBeouf as a Marine who searches for his estranged son after returning from a tour of Afghanistan.

It was released in limited theaters stateside in December 2016.