Civil Air Patrols Help Search for Plane Missing in Sierra

SACRAMENTO -- More than 100 people from different agencies and groups are joining forces to search for a plane that disappeared in the Sierra.

Two people were aboard the plane when it went missing. There has been no contact with the plane or the pilot since they disappeared.

Search crews are operating under the belief that the plane crashed somewhere in Sierra County, but they are still calling their operation a search and rescue mission, not a recovery mission.

Weather and terrain have made the search difficult, officials said.