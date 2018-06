This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video This week for In Your Neighborhood, Martina is hanging out solo in Vacaville checking out a popular coffee shop and Andrews Park where Fiesta days is being held. Please enable Javascript to watch this video VACAVILLE, CA Fiesta Days May 25-29, 2017

Merchant & Mason, Downtown

Andrews Park

Vacaville, CA fiestadays.org Kick-Off BBQ

Pancake Breakfast

Diaper Derby

Car Show

Whiskerino

Student Photo Contest

Student Essay Contest

Parade Entry

Store Decorating Contest

Jr. Pageant

Little Miss Pageant

Jr. Golf

Fiesta Days Open

Dart Tournament Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video 38.356577 -121.987744 Filed in: Morning Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email