One Killed in Fiery Crash along I-5 near Laguna Boulevard

Posted 3:43 PM, May 31, 2017
Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELK GROVE — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash along southbound Interstate 5, near Laguna Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the car veered off the road around 2 p.m. and hit a sign. Shortly after, officers said, the car caught fire.

One man was found dead inside the car. It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

No other cars or people were involved, officers said.

Traffic in both directions of I-5 was affected by the crash.