Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

$7,000 Worth of Fireworks Stolen from Manteca Church

Posted 6:51 PM, July 2, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANTECA -- Thousands of dollars worth of fireworks were stolen from a church Saturday night in Manteca.

The Northgate Community Church said sometime after they closed up 10 p.m. a thief or thieves got into their metal storage container and took around $7,000 in fireworks.

Packages of fireworks being sold for $600 were gone in the morning and the cheaper fireworks were left untouched. The church also said a moving dolly was stolen, which they claim may have been used to move boxes of fireworks presumably into a vehicle. The empty boxes were found down the street.

The church said in the past they have raised $10,000 in fireworks sales. The money this year was specifically meant to repair holes in the church's roof, which has been leaking for a year and a half. The quote to get it fixed was exactly $10,000.

"Now we are hoping just to break even," said church volunteer Melissa Mullin. "At the moment we're $5,000 in the hole."

Fireworks booths in Manteca, like all other booths meant for nonprofits, must enter a lottery with the city, where only 14 booths are allowed to operate.

The last time Northgate Community Church sold fireworks was in 2015. They made their sales in a parking lot off of Main Street, but decided this year to sell in front of the church because the cost to rent part of the parking lot was over $5,000.

The Manteca Police Department is investigating the incident.