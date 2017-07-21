Second Phase of Fair Oaks Boulevard Corridor Plan Completed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- It's a celebration years in the making -- the completion of Phase 2 of the Fair Oaks Boulevard corridor plan.

One look and you can see, there are many upgrades.

"Installation of bike lanes, landscape medians, separated sidewalks with landscaping along Fair Oaks Boulevard between Landis and Engle," said Michael Penrose, director of the Sacramento County Department of Transportation.

"We have new landscaping along the Great Wall of Carmichael, emphasizing this part as being kind of the living room of Carmichael," said Sacramento County District 3 Supervisor Susan Peters.

The improvements are also about what we don't see anymore.

Look around, no more power lines hovering over the street.

"A huge part of this project is the undergrounding of the utilities. Those of you who are familiar with this area, you can really note the difference and its absolutely beautiful," Penrose said.

The entire program cost about $6.5 million -- getting funding from both federal and state sources, as well as developer fees.

Alyssa Gore walks these streets to take her daughter Emily to Carmichael Park every day.

Already, she approves.

"The crosswalks have changed a lot, there's a lot more flowers and trees and stuff. It's starting to look a lot nicer," Gore said.

County planners say the end goal is to make this corridor a main street district for the city.

The final phase of the project is along Fair Oaks Boulevard between Marconi and North Avenues. Construction for that $5.1 million project begins in late 2018.