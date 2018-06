Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The son of a fallen South Sacramento CHP officer got some much-needed support on his first day of school.

Officer Lucas Chellew's partners escorted his son, Cameron, to class on Wednesday. Cameron was very excited to see his "best buddies," according to a post on the CHP's Facebook page.

Officer Chellew died in a motorcycle crash while chasing a suspect in February.

Since then, the CHP says they have taken every opportunity to show Chellew's family love and support.