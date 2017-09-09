Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Road Over Coastal California Landslide to Cost $40 Million

Posted 2:56 PM, September 9, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — California officials say it will cost about $40 million to build a road over a massive Central Coast landslide that closed the scenic coastal highway leading to Big Sur.

The Department of Transportation said Friday that Highway 1 could reopen by late summer next year, but the timeline for rebuilding the road will depend on this winter’s weather.

A quarter-mile of the picturesque highway was buried in May when more than 1 million tons of rock and earth slipped down a slope saturated by winter storms.

Caltrans says the replacement road will be realigned across the slide and buttressed with embankments, berms, rocks and other supports.

The Monterey Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eWlDCZ) the area remains unstable and that in July Caltrans called the slide “ongoing and still active.”