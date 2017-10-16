Modesto’s Shower Shuttle to Help Wildfire Evacuees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle, a non-profit service in Modesto that provides hot showers for the city's homeless and working poor, is heading to Santa Rosa to help wildfire evacuees.

"Some people just escaped with only their vehicles and the clothing on their backs," Dean Dodd, Church in the Park founder, told FOX40. "So we're taking jackets, blankets, all sorts of other necessities, but we realized that we have a special service that we provide, which is hot showers."

There are two showers inside the bus, one of which is ADA-compliant.

Dodd says the shuttle will be in the Santa Rosa area for at least a week.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for the shuttle's Santa Rosa trip.

Those interested can also donate to Cleansing Hope on its website here.