Several Car Windows Shattered Overnight in South Natomas

NATOMAS -- In a residential South Natomas neighborhood several families woke up to broken glass and a big inconvenience.

Luke, who chose not to reveal his last name, was one of the unlucky ones. His car window got smashed and while nothing was taken, fixing his car cut into his workday.

"I work for UPS, so I missed my first shift, 'cause I work 12-hour days. It wasn't very fun having to miss my money because I work hard for that," Luke said.

Luke soon realized he was one of many whose cars were hit overnight. One neighbor estimates 20 car windows were shattered on multiple streets off Truxel Road.

FOX40 was told in some cases belongings were stolen, but in others items were left out in the open untouched.

Phillip Dotson says one couple whose windows were smashed was away on their honeymoon.

It was an inconvenient setback for the families and the timing is unfortunate too.

"Not cool at all, it's just not cool," Dotson said. "I mean, during the holiday people are out of money. Having to replace the windows, they're not cheap and the amount of cars damaged its not cool."

"It doesn't help at all," Luke said. "Working hard, make your family a nice Christmas and this kind of stuff happens. It's not right."

FOX40 was told at least three families reported the damage and theft to Sacramento police.