CHP Cadet Proposes after 5-Mile Run to Honor Fallen Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A California Highway Patrol cadet proposed to his girlfriend after more than a hundred of his fellow cadets completed a brisk, 5-mile run Wednesday morning.

The run is a regular event before cadets graduate. The CHP says the run is meant to honor fallen law enforcement officers. Wednesday's was made all the more poignant after the Christmas Eve death of Officer Andrew Camilleri.

Cadets wore their training uniforms and ran in formation from the CHP Academy on Reed Avenue in West Sacramento, across the Tower Bridge, to the Peace Officers' Memorial near the State Capitol.

After the run, Cadet Steven Torres dropped to one knee, as his fellow cadets held lights, and proposed to his girlfriend Mikayla Wagner. He says he'd been planning the proposal for about three months.

She said yes.

"It was about the most romantic thing I've ever seen," Wagner said.

Along the route, families gathered to support their loved ones.

"We are very, very proud that he's willing to sacrifice just like everyone else and keep us all safe," Jennifer Sanders, out supporting her son Tyler, told FOX40.

With the realities of the job on their minds, the cadets say they are ready to protect and serve.

Torres, Sanders and the rest of his class are set to graduate on Friday, after 28 weeks of training.