Paul and Darren are chatting with NOAA, Director of the Office of Satellite and Product Operations Vanessa Griffin about the new GOES-S Satellite launch and what it means for meteorology.
Fast Weather Tracking with NOAA
-
Get Ready for an Above-Average Hurricane Season in 2018
-
SpaceX Launches 10 Iridium Satellites From California
-
Trump Announces Plans for Pentagon to Create ‘Space Force’
-
Search Ends for Sacramento Man Missing on Alaska River Trip
-
City Leaders Promote Positive Impacts of Planned UC Davis Satellite Campus
-
-
SpaceX Delays Launch Debut of Upgraded Falcon Rocket
-
Orange Snow Blankets Parts of Russia
-
Scientists Find Huge, Secret Colony of Penguins
-
GOP Congressman Asks If Rocks are Causing Sea Levels to Rise
-
Astronomers Have Found the Fastest-Growing Black Hole Ever Seen
-
-
Comcast Challenges Disney With $65B Bid for Fox
-
China Space Lab Mostly Burns Up on Re-Entry in South Pacific
-
NASA Says ‘Fireball’ that Shook Washington Coast about the Size of Minivan