26-Year-Old Sacramento Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 26-year-old Sacramento man for being in possession of child pornography.

Detectives began investigating Javontae Rucker after receiving a tip that he had digital files containing child pornography in his possession.

Investigators discovered over 1,000 files on accounts associated with Rucker.

He was arrested for the images on Saturday and charged with possession of obscene images of a child.

Rucker is being held on $50,000 bail at Sacramento County Main Jail.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to determine who the victims are and where they are located.

Anyone with information on Rucker is asked to contact the department at (916) 874-3002.