Concerts in the Park 2018 Lineup Announced; Franz Ferdinand, Crystal Method Headlining

SACRAMENTO — The Downtown Sacramento Partnership announced the 2018 lineup for Concerts in the Park.

Concerts in the Park begins May 4 and take place every Friday at Cesar Chavez Park through July 27 (except July 6).

Headliners this year include Franz Ferdinand and The Crystal Method, Dance Gavin Dance and local breakout Rituals of Mine.

See the complete schedule below:

MAY 4

Cemetery Sun

Wylma

La Noche Oskura

Robbie & Blue (HOF)

MAY 11

Mystic Roots

The Color Wild

Fate Under Fire

One Sharp Mind

Kozee

MAY 18

Franz Ferdinand

I Am Strikes

Saint Solitaire

LIPSTICK! DJs

MAY 25

Mike Love

Cas Haley

One Leg Chuck & The Hustle

Mookatite

Oshiin

JUNE 1

Dead Winter Carpenters

Manzanita

Jessica Malone

This Great State

DJ Eddie Z

JUNE 8

Peter Petty

Drop Dead Red

National Lines

DJ Elements

JUNE 15

Element of Soul

Our People

Jayson Angrove

M.O.M. Sacramento

JUNE 22

Dance Gavin Dance

NERV

VERNO

Emo Night Sacramento

JUNE 29

Peanut Butter Wold

JMSEY

LaTour

Good Company

JULY 13

Rituals of Mine

Mino Yanci

Something Heartfelt

benjam

JULY 20

Middle Class Rut

Black Map

Dark Signal

Blackheart

JULY 27

The Crystal Method

Write Or Die

Ryan Moe

My Cousin Vinny / Mike Diamond