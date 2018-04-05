Concerts in the Park 2018 Lineup Announced; Franz Ferdinand, Crystal Method Headlining

SACRAMENTO — The Downtown Sacramento Partnership announced the 2018 lineup for Concerts in the Park.
Concerts in the Park begins May 4 and take place every Friday at Cesar Chavez Park through July 27 (except July 6).
Headliners this year include Franz Ferdinand and The Crystal Method, Dance Gavin Dance and local breakout Rituals of Mine.
See the complete schedule below:
MAY 4
Cemetery Sun
Wylma
La Noche Oskura
Robbie & Blue (HOF)
MAY 11
Mystic Roots
The Color Wild
Fate Under Fire
One Sharp Mind
Kozee
MAY 18
Franz Ferdinand
I Am Strikes
Saint Solitaire
LIPSTICK! DJs
MAY 25
Mike Love
Cas Haley
One Leg Chuck & The Hustle
Mookatite
Oshiin
JUNE 1
Dead Winter Carpenters
Manzanita
Jessica Malone
This Great State
DJ Eddie Z
JUNE 8
Peter Petty
Drop Dead Red
National Lines
DJ Elements
JUNE 15
Element of Soul
Our People
Jayson Angrove
M.O.M. Sacramento
JUNE 22
Dance Gavin Dance
NERV
VERNO
Emo Night Sacramento
JUNE 29
Peanut Butter Wold
JMSEY
LaTour
Good Company
JULY 13
Rituals of Mine
Mino Yanci
Something Heartfelt
benjam
JULY 20
Middle Class Rut
Black Map
Dark Signal
Blackheart
JULY 27
The Crystal Method
Write Or Die
Ryan Moe
My Cousin Vinny / Mike Diamond