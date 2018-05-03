Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAMI Sacramento is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. We offer support groups, classes and information to people living with mental illness and the family members and loved ones of those living with mental illness. We provide presentations to the community to educate, inform and give hope. We advocate to end the discrimination individuals experience because of their medical condition.

The Northern California NAMIWalks is part fund raiser, part public awareness event for Sacramento and six surrounding county affiliates who provide their services at no cost to those who participate in their programs.

More info:

NAMIWalks for Mental Illness

Saturday, May 5th

8Am - 1Pm

William Land Park

(916) 899-9429

NAMIWalks.org/NorthernCalifornia