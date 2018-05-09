Sac Mac + Beer Review

Join us for the Official Sacramento Beer Week Opening Event, as we celebrate all things craft beer, while exploring the culinary skills of Sacramento Area Chefs as they carefully prepare variations of our favorite comfort food. Each Restaurant Sponsor will create unique versions of the classic cheese and pasta Childhood favorite, all paired with craft beers throughout the Sacramento region. Attendees will receive a commemorative glass and enjoy unlimited samples of new, rare and classic beers. Sactomofo will also bring food trucks galore! Buy your tickets here: http://bit.ly/Fox40SacMac. Save $5 off your ticket with code FOX40SACMAC!
More info:
Sacramento Beer Week: Sac Mac + Brew Review
Thursday 6pm - 9pm
River Walk Park
West Sacramento
SacBeerWeek.com
Facebook: @SacBeerWeek