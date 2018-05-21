Massive Residential Development Coming to Folsom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- A massive residential development is coming to Folsom, bringing with it thousands of new homes.

The long-awaited project sits on 3,300 acres of land just south of Highway 50, between the freeway, White Rock Road, Prairie City Road and the El Dorado County Line. Construction is expected to begin shortly, with homes popping up as early as June and families moving in by the end of the year.

The Sacramento Bee reports the homes will range in price from $400,000 to $800,000. Some could cost more, depending on the views.

With the new development comes the possibility that 25,000 new residents could move to Folsom.

The development is also said to include new schools, fire and police stations and businesses.