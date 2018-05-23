Loved Ones Gather at Candlelight Vigil for Cali Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Photographs of Cali Anderson sat among a crowd in Vacaville's Andrews Park Wednesday.

"Just to talk about it, it's like there is a rock in my throat. It's not right," said Chelan Ward, Cali's cousin.

Candles lit up a vigil for the 5-year-old and prayers hoped to ease the pain of Cali's mother, Leyanie.

Cali's father, Tyler Anderson, and her stepmother, Averyauna Anderson, are behind bars in connection to the child's death, an alleged crime those who knew Tyler Anderson never expected.

"When I see the pictures of him on the internet, the look in his eyes, I'm like, 'That's not him,'" Ward said.

Cali's body was found May 15 in a Sacramento storage unit. Reno police say she died May 4 in the family's Reno apartment and was kept there in a duffel bag for a week before investigators say Tyler and Averyauna Anderson drove her body to Sacramento.

"I'm really disgusted. I'm disgusted," Ward said.

How Cali died is impossible to cope with but the support Wednesday gave those close to the little girl some comfort, and hope that others will speak up in similar situations.

A carwash will be held Saturday at 1317 East Monte Vista Ave. in Vacaville in honor of Cali.