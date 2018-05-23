New PPIC Poll Shows Cox in 2nd in Gubernatorial Primary

SACRAMENTO — A new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows Democrat Gavin Newsom is holding onto his lead among likely voters in the state’s gubernatorial primary, but Republican John Cox is gaining ground.

The PPIC took the poll between May 11 and May 20. Cox was endorsed by President Donald Trump on May 18.

Twenty-five percent of likely voters said they plan to vote for Newsom, while 19 percent said they plan to vote for Cox.

Behind Newsom and Cox are Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa with 15 points, Republican Travis Allen with 11 points, and Democrats John Chiang and Delaine Eastin trailing with nine and six points, respectively.

The poll shows 64 percent of likely voters are satisfied with their candidate of choice — Democrats more than Republicans or independents.

In the senate race, incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein holds a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Kevin de Leon.

Immigration

More residents and counties are stepping forward to stand behind President Trump and firmly reject the California Values Act, or the “sanctuary state” law. However, the most recent PPIC survey shows 67 percent of likely voters continue to believe that immigrants benefit the economy and the state. A large portion of registered Democrats, 86 percent, and independents, 75 percent, agree.

On the other hand, only 36 percent of registered Republicans believe immigrants help the state.

The majority of likely voters, Democrats and independents would prefer to see immigrants who are in the country illegally stay in the country while following the legal requirements necessary to do so. More than half of registered Republicans, 66 percent, also believe there should policies that allow immigrants to remain in the U.S. legally.

Health Care

State-run, single-payer health care is only favorable if it doesn’t mean taxes will be impacted, according to the survey results. Just a little more than half of likely voters, or 53 percent, would favor a single-payer plan. That number drops by 12 points if the plan also increases taxes, however.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats agree with a single-payer plan, but 67 percent of Republicans say they are against the idea.

There was a drop in support for the Obama era Affordable Care Act. Last September, 58 percent of likely voters agreed with “Obamacare.” Now, only 45 percent “have a generally favorable opinion” of it, according to the PPIC.

Registered California Republicans have an unfavorable opinion of the health care law, at 66 percent, while 61 percent of Democrats stand behind it.