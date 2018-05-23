Ponderosa High School Student Killed in Fiery Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHINGLE SPRINGS -- A Ponderosa High School student was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Shingle Springs.

Around 6 a.m., Hope Bist was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Ponderosa Road near Carpenter Lane. Her car left the road and struck several mailboxes before driving through a fence, according to the CHP.

After hitting a tree, the car burst into flames. Fire crews later discovered the "completely destroyed" vehicle and Bist, who was still inside.

Serena Fuson with the El Dorado Union High School District says a candlelight vigil was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sun Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. Grief counselors were also at the student's high school.