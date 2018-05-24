Guests to the historic district will enjoy a very special brunch set up on community farm tables in the middle of Front Street during a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Served family style, the social “gather and grub” event will include unique dishes from Old Sacramento restaurants such as the Delta King, Fat City Bar & Café, The Firehouse, Rio City Café and Steamers along with champagne, mimosas and celebratory live music, too. Each ticket purchased is also valid for half-off admission to the Sacramento History Museum and California State Railroad Museum over the holiday weekend (valid only to guests with wristbands). The event is limited to 200 guests and tickets range in price from $25 to $35 at http://OldSacramento.com/SpecialEvents.
More info:
Brunch on Front
Sunday 11am - 2pm
Front Street in Old Sacramento
Tickets $25 To $35
(916) 970-5226
OldSacramento.com
Facebook: @OldSacramento
Twitter: @OldSacramento