Daisy and the Dirty Dozen is the heartwarming and true story of a female mallard duck and her 12 ducklings that take up residence in a suburban family’s swimming pool.

The Wallace family take the 13 ducks “under their wing” and are able to watch a mother duck care for her ducklings right from their kitchen window.

The ducks also provide the Wallace family with the opportunity to learn more about wildlife and how to enjoy sharing their yard with a family of ducks.

The book is available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

Learn more about the book, the ducks, and the author at www.DaisyAndTheDirtyDozen.com

More info:

Daisy and the Dirty Dozen Book Launch Event

Tonight 6-8 pm

Doyle's Pub and Taproom

312 E Bidwell St

Folsom

Free

DaisyAndTheDirtyDozen.com

Facebook: DaisyAndTheDirtyDozen