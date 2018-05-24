Great Outdoors Week: Shadow Glen Riding Stables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of FOX40's Great Outdoors Week, Simone is out in Fair Oaks at the Shadow Glen Riding Stables with one of the owners Terry Howard.

Shadow Glen Riding Stables has been serving the Sacramento area for over 35 years. It’s nicely nestled in a corner of Mississippi Bar on acreage that is leased from the California State Parks Department. As you pull in the drive way you can feel the “Old West” and you know you’re in for a great time.

The Mississippi Bar area has trails that take you down to the American River at Lake Natoma and out to Folsom Lake and Granite Bay. These trails connect to the Pioneer Express Trail, Western States Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail – you can ride for miles and miles and still have new sites to see. The Mississippi Bar area is significant both historically, with it's obvious connection to the mining industry, and ecologically - with vernal pools, lagoons, and rich wildlife – including coyotes, deer, jack rabbits, gray squirrels, wild turkeys and even mountain lions.

Shadow Glen offers a variety of activities including horse boarding, trail rides, private horseback riding lessons, a summer camp for kids.

