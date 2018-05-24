Father Accused of Putting Dead Daughter in Storage Unit Sent Back to Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man arrested in California was being transported Thursday to Nevada, where he and his wife are accused of renting a truck and taking the body of his 5-year-old daughter to a Sacramento storage unit after she died.

Tyler Anderson, 23, of Reno was moved after waiving extradition in Sacramento on Monday.

Court officials said he was expected to arrive late Thursday at Washoe County Jail in Reno, where he’s charged with being a fugitive fleeing justice and child neglect resulting in substantial injury.

Authorities say more charges are possible. An autopsy is pending to determine the girl’s cause of death. Investigators say the body found May 15 in the storage unit was emaciated.

It’s unclear if Anderson has a lawyer.

Averyauna Anderson, 23, of Reno has been held on $50,000 bail since her arrest last week on suspicion of child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence.

Her bail hearing is set for June 7. Her public defender, Kendra Bertschy, said she couldn’t comment on the case.

Police say the couple didn’t call 911 when Cali Anderson was dying inside their filthy Reno apartment.

Tyler Anderson is the child’s biological parent but his wife is not. They have two other children who also lived in the apartment, according to court documents.