How to Protect Your Child’s Skin from the Sun

Dr. Lena Rothstein, a pediatrician at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, is in the studio to talk about what parents can do to protect their children from the sun.
Tips for Pediatric Sun Exposure.
- Babies under 6 months of age should be kept out of direct sunlight.
- The Ultra Violet (UV) radiation from the sun is highest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., avoid outdoor activities during this time if possible.
- Apply SPF 15 or greater to all areas of the skin not covered by clothing. Studies of whether any SPF >50 is beneficial are limited.
- Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming, sweating or towel drying.