Armed Citizen Kills Shooter at Oklahoma City Restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed citizen gunned down a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday, killing him, police said.

A man walked into Louie’s Grill & Bar and opened fire, striking two people. As the gunman was fleeing the scene, a bystander armed with a pistol confronted the shooter and fatally shot him outside the restaurant, Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Mathews told reporters.

“Right now, all I know is that it was just a good Samaritan that was there and looks like he took the right measures to be able to put an end to a terrible, terrible incident,” Mathews said.

The shooter’s motive is not known and his identity has not been confirmed.

Four people were injured during the shooting.

A woman and a girl were shot after the gunman walked into the busy restaurant. They were hospitalized and are expected to survive, Mathews said.

The mother and daughter were celebrating a birthday when they were injured, CNN affiliate KOCO reported.

A man broke his leg when trying to run out of the restaurant and a fourth person suffered a minor injury, police said.

Police detained “a large number of witnesses” and said “there is no indication of terrorism at this point.”

Louie’s Grill & Bar is in the northwestern part of the city.

People were urged to avoid the area Thursday as police investigate the incident.

A family reunification center has been established at the Lighthouse Center on W. Hefner Road.

This is a developing story.