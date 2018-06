Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come see the new Nature Discovery exhibits at Powerhouse Science Center! From bees to screech owls, we invite you to explore how living things survive and flourish, while seeing them in new ways.

More info:

Nature Discovery Center

Opens Saturday

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Blvd.

Mon-Sun 10am-4:30pm

PowerHouseSC.org

Facebook: PowerHouseScienceCenter