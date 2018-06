NEVADA COUNTY — A Nevada County animal control officer jumped into action and saved a tiny kitten by giving it CPR.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says last week animal control went to check on a litter of abandoned newborn kittens. When an officer found the kittens it appeared that none of them had made it.

However, one of them suddenly moved a paw and the officer began life-saving measures.

The newborn was taken to a local veterinarian, who says it is in good health.