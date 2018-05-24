Child Hospitalized after Being Hit by Car in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Officers are investigating after a child was hit on Rio Linda Boulevard.
Neighbors say a 10-year-old girl was struck by a car when she ran into the street near Las Palmas Avenue to get her ball.
The child was said to be in critical condition Friday morning.
The driver stayed with the girl as paramedics and police arrived.
"What I seen was the little girl or a body, lifeless body is the way I seen it, that was on the ground," a witness of the crash told FOX40. "The driver of the vehicle was distraught, totally distraught, I can just imagine. The parents were very upset, very emotional at the same time."
