Dispute Between Neighbors in Oak Park Turns into Standoff with Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a residence near 3500 San Jose Way in Oak Park due to a dispute between neighbors.

Authorities say one of the neighbors went inside his house, retrieved a gun and fired at least two shots into the air.

When the Sacramento Police Department arrived on the scene, the people occupying the home would not come out.

A perimeter was set up from 8th Avenue to 11th Avenue and immediate homes in the area were evacuated.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, two adults and one juvenile were taken from the home. The adults were in handcuffs.

No one was injured during the incident, and police are still working to determine what charges should be filed.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

**Update to San Jose Way stand-off - SPD has safely contacted and detained the occupants of residence. Surrounding streets are open to thru traffic. pic.twitter.com/P28VwmUuXI — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 24, 2018

BREAKING: two people, a man and a woman, removed from a home in handcuffs. A teenage girl taken out of the house as well, not in handcuffs. Neighbors tell me they heard police on their horns making announcements for the people to leave the home since 11 last night @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/vroJmWFPWR — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 24, 2018

RIGHT NOW: @SacPolice and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff situation. Not many details at this point. 11th Ave in South Sac is blocked off. I’m told they are monitoring a home on San Jose Way. A robot (typically used for bomb situations) is in the road @FOX40 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/7U3gfZtUEU — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 24, 2018

SPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams on scene of possibly armed, barricaded subject inside a residence, 3500 block of San Jose Way. Immediate area (8th to 11th, San Jose, 41st St) closed to traffic. PIO enroute to 11th Ave. pic.twitter.com/cAxnvbpq25 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 24, 2018