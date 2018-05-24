Dispute Between Neighbors in Oak Park Turns into Standoff with Police

SACRAMENTO -- Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a residence near 3500 San Jose Way in Oak Park due to a dispute between neighbors.
Authorities say one of the neighbors went inside his house, retrieved a gun and fired at least two shots into the air.
When the Sacramento Police Department arrived on the scene, the people occupying the home would not come out.
A perimeter was set up from 8th Avenue to 11th Avenue and immediate homes in the area were evacuated.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, two adults and one juvenile were taken from the home. The adults were in handcuffs.
No one was injured during the incident, and police are still working to determine what charges should be filed.
