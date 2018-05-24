North Korea Says It’s Still Willing to Meet with Trump after US President Cancels Summit

North Korea says US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel next month’s summit with leader Kim Jong Un runs counter to the global community’s wishes for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Kye Gwan, a top official at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, said Pyongyang was still willing to meet with the US, in comments published Friday by the country’s state-run media KCNA.

“We reiterate to the US that we are willing to sit face to face at any time and in any way,” said Kim, who has negotiated with US counterparts for years.

“I would like to conclude that President Trump’s statement on the North Korea-US summit is a decision that is not in line with the wishes of the who hope for the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula as well as the world.”

President Trump canceled the summit Thursday in a letter addressed to Kim Jong Un, citing recent hostile comments from top North Korean officials and concern over how Pyongyang’s willingness to give up its nuclear weapons. Trump said it would be “inappropriate” to have the summit given his concerns open the possibility that the two could still meet.

“If and when Kim Jong Un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am waiting,” he said at the White House after the letter was released.

Trump canceled the talks just hours after North Korea detonated explosives at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the country’s north. International journalists, including a crew from CNN, watched as a series of explosions appear to destroy three of four tunnels at the site.

In the comments published on KCNA Friday, foreign ministry official Kim Kye Gwan said the “disgraceful” state of relations between the two countries showed how badly the summit was needed.

“Our Chairman said if he meets President Trump, he could have a good start and made every effort to prepare for this,” Kim said. He said the US administration’s “unilateral cancellation” of the summit was making Pyongyang “think again” about its recent efforts and “this path that we newly chose is right.”

“Our goal and will to do everything for peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the mankind remains unchanged, and we are willing to give time and opportunity to the US, always with a big and open mind,” Kim said.

Read President Trump’s Letter to Kim Jong Un Canceling the Summit

His Excellency

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission

of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Pyongyang

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciation your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America