Woman Says Stranger Climbed Through Motel Room Window, Groped Her

CAMERON PARK -- The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of a sexual assault.

The department says it happened late Wednesday night at the Motel 6 located on Coach Lane in Cameron Park.

Surveillance footage shows the man entering a room through a window. A woman in the room told detectives she was being groped when she woke up.

She began to fight back and the intruder left through the door.

The sheriff's department says the man was driving a white SUV.

With the help of security videos that show the suspect, investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man.

FOX40 spoke with people who work nearby, who say the area can be a little dangerous at night near the motel.

"Constantly watching my back every single time I leave to go to my car. Like I actually sometimes will run because it's scary," said Nicole Smith, who manages a restaurant near the motel.

If you recognize the man you are asked to contact Detective Perez at 530-642-4720 and refer to case number 18-4521.