At Least Four Businesses Destroyed in South Sacramento Strip Mall Fire

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire tore through a South Sacramento shopping complex Friday, destroying four businesses.

Shocked and heartbroken... we’ve heard that a few times this morning from the small business owners whose places burned down. Kevin’s Nails, Legends hair salon, Master Dry Cleaners, and a trucking company were in the strip mall on East Parkway & Florin @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/59v4Da0bbB — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 25, 2018

Firefighters arrived at the building around 2 a.m. near East Parkway and Florin. Firefighters say when crews got here, the fire was too far advanced and they had to focus on keeping it from spreading -- and there were other challenges, like getting enough water on the flames.

An early morning fire destroys at least four South Sac businesses. Fire fighters say flames had already overtaken the building when they arrived around 2am. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/HPTexVQMra — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 25, 2018

One reason the flames spread so quickly could potentially be chemicals. In addition to a trucking company, the businesses were Master Dry Cleaners, Kevin's Nail Salon and Legends Hair Salon.

Fire investigators and code enforcement officers inspected the scene this morning to try to determine a cause.