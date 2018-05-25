Folsom Considering Water Rate Hikes. Vice Mayor Says They Will ask for Public Input

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Vice mayor Ernie Sheldon has been working on different commissions for the city of Folsom for 30 years and serving on city council for the past nine.

Sheldon says in his time there is one thing he has learned about his city.

“When you do a lot of work and you have excellent people, which we do, mistakes happen," said Sheldon.

This mistake came in the form of pamphlet sent out to residents showing the city is considering raising water and waste water rates, something the city says has not been done since 2011.

On the bottom of the brochure was a July 10th date asking people to attend a city council meeting to express their opinion. The only problem was, no one notified city council.

Sheldon says the first time he heard about the increase was like everyone else, when a friend handed him the pamphlet.

"Disregard what’s on the brochure. it’s not official because the council makes those decisions and we haven`t seen it," said Sheldon.

Typically, the city receives the go ahead from the council before pamphlets are sent out, which did not happen here.

City spokesperson, Christine Brainerd, says the notification complied with city rules, which is to inform people about the possibility of an increase and a public hearing but said she could not answer why city council members were not made aware of possible change.

“That brochure shouldn`t have been prepared until we had our review because maybe we say no,” Sheldon said.

On the pamphlet it shows the standard home would have their rates go up from $15 a month to over $22 by 2023.

Brainerd said the mayor has decided to cancel the July 10th public input meeting and is asking for more research into all utility rates and for more public input hearings.

The city says they have not scheduled a date for when the public will be asked for input but before any rate increases are actually voted on, Sheldon says people will have their voices heard.