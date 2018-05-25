Great Outdoors Week: Experiencing Hunewill Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Hunewill Ranch owner, Megan Hunewill talking about their family ranch and the opportunity for people from the Sac Valley to experience what California agricultural life has been like throughout the years.

Hunewill Ranch is actually a working cattle ranch (they have up to 5,000 head of cattle depending on the year and season) and has been for over 150 years, making it one of the very few in operation in California this long.

To: Hunewill Guest Ranch, Bridgeport, California from Sacramento, CA

Estimated travel time: 3 hours and 40 minutes

1. Head east on Highway 50.

2. Continue to follow US-50 E (heading towards South Lake Tahoe) - 95 mi

3. Turn right at CA-89 (Luther Pass, before Meyers)- 11.1 mi

4. Turn left at CA-88/CA-89 Continue to follow CA-88 to Minden and Gardnerville, Nevada. Entering Nevada - 11.9 mi

5. Continue on NV-88 - 7.8 mi

6. Turn right at US-395 (You will drive through Minden and Gardnerville, heading south on 395) entering California (You will be traveling through Topaz, Coleville, and Walker before you arrive in Bridgeport) – 67.1 mi

7. Highway 395 is Bridgeport’s main street. Watch for the Shell Gas Station on your right and the Twin Lakes Road sign.

8. Turn right at Twin Lakes Road - 4.0 mi

9. Left at Hunewill Ranch Road - look for the Hunewill Guest Ranch sign.

A Word of Advice: We recommend that you follow our directions rather than Mapquest or any other internet map service. Unfortunately, these services do not accurately direct you to Hunewill Guest Ranch, but send you up a lonely dirt road or to another town!