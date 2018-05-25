More info:
Staying 'N Stockton
Live music at Channel Brewing Co
Free event
Saturday
From 7-9pm
Channel Brewing Company
RebeccaMusic.com
Sprint Car 360 Open at the Stockton Dirt Track
Saturday
Gates open at 4pm
Racing starts at 6:30pm
San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
(209) 466-9999
StocktonDirtTrack.com
Stockton Ports vs Modesto Nuts
Monday
First pitch @ 6:10pm
Banner Island Ballpark
MILB.com/Stockton
Stockton Memorial Day Events
8:30am @ Vietnam War Memorial - Ceremony - Across from Cesar Chavez Library
11:00am @ Parkview Cemetery in Manteca - Ceremony
1:00pm @ American Legion Karl Post 16 - Ceremony
1:00pm @ Vfw Luneta Post 52 - Ceremony
7:00pm @ World War II Memorial - Ceremony - Weber Point near McLeod Lake
VisitStockton.org