We’ll Miss You Lindsay!

Today we bid farewell to an incredible person and amazing director of our show, Lindsay! She has helped each and every one of us grow from the very beginning and helped turn Studio40 Live into the great success it is today. We love you and wish you the best moving forward Lindsay!
Today we bid farewell to an incredible person and amazing director of our show, Lindsay! She has helped each and every one of us grow from the very beginning and helped turn Studio40 Live into the great success it is today. We love you and wish you the best moving forward Lindsay!