Police Investigating Homicide in Stockton after Man Found Shot Inside Car

STOCKTON -- A Stockton man shot and killed around 11 p.m. Friday has the police department searching for answers.

This is the 13th homicide in Stockton this year.

The Stockton police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Trader Joe's warehouse on Boeing Way. They say with no motive or suspect information at this time, the department needs the community’s help to piece together key elements of the investigation.

"When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old man who was shot inside a vehicle. That man was transported to a local hospital, where unfortunately he died from his injuries," said officer Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Family and friends have identified the victim as Jamaal Haynes. They did not want to speak on camera but said Haynes was a good father and man and they have no idea why anyone would target him.

They added that his two teenage children are broken by the news of their dad’s murder.

"All throughout the night our homicide detectives have been talking to potential witnesses and people that knew our victim, but unfortunately we don’t have that piece of the puzzle yet that we can figure out exactly that led up to the shooting last night," Silva said.

Stockton police say because there is no motive or potential suspect description at this time, they will be combing through Haynes’ background and reaching out to people at the warehouse to try to understand why Haynes was shot multiple times in his car.

"It is frustrating when we don’t have a motive early on in the investigation and when people have that information and don’t give it to us, it makes these types of investigations complex right off the start and that’s what we don’t want because our victim has friends, has family and they need some type of closure," Silva explained.

FOX40 reached out to Trader Joe’s for comment on Hayne’s employment at the distribution center, they say he was not an employee there.

If you have any information on what might have led up to the shooting or possible suspect information, you are urged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Haynes' family.