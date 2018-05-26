Shooting at Mack Road Apartment Complex, Homicide Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – Police and fire departments responded to a shooting in South Sacramento around 7:45 Saturday night.

Police were called on a ShotSpotter activation at an apartment complex near the 5200 block of Mack Road, according to Sacramento police.

Upon arrival, investigators found an unresponsive adult male. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified as 39-year-old Sergio Minero Escobedo.

According to Sacramento Police Lt. Sameer Sood, several people were detained at the scene and later questioned. No suspect information has been reported.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators took over the investigation and canvassed the area for evidence and potential wittiness. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

SPD on scene of a shooting, 5200 block of Mack Road. One subject w life threatening injuries. Homicide Detective and CSI enroute to scene. PIO enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/jYEx51yER8 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 27, 2018

The victim's identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department is encouraging any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357), callers can remain anonymous. You can also submit tips anonymously using the free smartphone app, "P3 Tips." Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1000.