4-Year-Old Killed in Head-On Collision on Highway 26

LINDEN — A child was killed in a head-on collision Sunday on Highway 26 just outside of Stockton.

Around 11 a.m., a Cadillac driving westbound on the highway near North Murray Road crossed over into oncoming traffic. According to the CHP, it collided head-on with a Toyota.

After spinning out, the back of the Toyota slammed into a power pole. The Cadillac hit a steel post on the side of the road.

Despite being restrained in a child safety seat in the Toyota, a 4-year-old died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized.

Investigators closed the highway for around two and a half hours and determined neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the collision.